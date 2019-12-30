Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo seems to have left a mark on most of her colleagues in the industry as they all can’t seem to stop celebrating on her 40th birthday. Recall Mercy Johnson penned a heartfelt birthday message to the plum actress on her birthday, another dashing actress, Ini Edo has sent an even longer and more touchy message to Uche.

Ini Edo described Uche Jumbo as more than a friend among other things. Her post reads;

“Some people come into your life with the kind of value u could never be able to buy…I appreciate who you are ,and what you represent…You more than a friend to me and your tenacity is second to none.. On this very special day,.as.you join the league of the big 4s…May u glide thru the rest of your life in and with ease,I know that the universe is ready for your glory…so go on forth and shine your brightest…I love you Uj…@uchejombo 🥰🥰🥰 ok so party has set ooo everyone let’s go..b4 I start tagging yall… and am not referring to the aunties b4 they come for me 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️ happy big ol 40 birthday sugar… today you have a hall pass..dance papa ajasco if u like…its allowed 😁”

