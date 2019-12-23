The senior pastor of COZA, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife, Modele, who became a year older today, December 23rd.

The popular pastor eulogized his wife, Modele with sweet words, and shared some photos to celebrate her.

In celebrating her, he wrote:

”Happy Birthday to the Love of My Life. Thank you for walking with me on this journey. You light my fire and inspire me to do more. You hold up my hand and your words help my shoulders to stay high. God chose you specially for me and I know that when he was making you, he had me in mind. If I had all the world’s wealth at my disposal, I would deposit it at your feet, because you deserve all that and much more. You’re the wife I prayed for and you are beyond anything I could have ever asked for or imagined. I love you so much, and I celebrate your life today and always.

#HappyBirthday #PastorMo #MyAmazingWife #ModeleFatoyinbo #MummyD #COZAGlobal” he wrote.

See some of his Instagram posts below:

