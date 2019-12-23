The senior pastor of COZA, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife, Modele, who became a year older today, December 23rd.
The popular pastor eulogized his wife, Modele with sweet words, and shared some photos to celebrate her.
In celebrating her, he wrote:
”Happy Birthday to the Love of My Life. Thank you for walking with me on this journey. You light my fire and inspire me to do more. You hold up my hand and your words help my shoulders to stay high. God chose you specially for me and I know that when he was making you, he had me in mind. If I had all the world’s wealth at my disposal, I would deposit it at your feet, because you deserve all that and much more. You’re the wife I prayed for and you are beyond anything I could have ever asked for or imagined. I love you so much, and I celebrate your life today and always.
#HappyBirthday #PastorMo #MyAmazingWife #ModeleFatoyinbo #MummyD #COZAGlobal” he wrote.
See some of his Instagram posts below:
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday to the Love of My Life @bnbladies Thank you for walking with me on this journey. You light my fire and inspire me to do more. You hold up my hand and your words help my shoulders to stay high. God chose you specially for me and I know that when he was making you, he had me in mind. If I had all the world’s wealth at my disposal, I would deposit it at your feet, because you deserve all that and much more. You’re the wife I prayed for and you are beyond anything I could have ever asked for or imagined. I love you so much, and I celebrate your life today and always. #HappyBirthday #PastorMo #MyAmazingWife #ModeleFatoyinbo #MummyD #COZAGlobal
View this post on Instagram
#BirthdayLoading – Sweetheart, waking up everyday with you by my side reminds me of how blessed I am. You have ridden storms with me and remained unshaken in your love for me and your faith in our vision. You are my good thing and you have brought me favour indeed. Thank you for being amazing always. I love you. Happy Birthday in advance !!! #HappyBirthday #PastorMo #MyAmazingWife #ModeleFatoyinbo #MummyD #COZAGlobal
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday My Darling! My heart is full of gratitude to God for you. Thank you for all you do for our family, both natural and spiritual. You wear so many caps and you do it all so so so well. I marvel constantly at how blessed I am to have you, God has indeed smiled on me. This I know for sure my love, the world is blessed because you came. Love you forever. #WifeysBirthday #HappyBirthday #PastorMo #MyAmazingWife #ModeleFatoyinbo #MummyD #COZAGlobal
HOT NOW
- Davido shows that he still supports his first babymama, Sophie Momodu
- Man immediately cancels wedding after finding out his fiancee took his photos to Shrine
- Double Blessing! Mercy Johnson and husband launch luxury hotel after the announcement of their 4th child (Photos)
Discussion about this post