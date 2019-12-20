Zlatan Ibile has bought himself a brand new 2016 autobiography Range Rover to celebrate his 25th birthday on Thursday, December 19th. Zlatan took to his social media page to show off his new 2016 Range Rover Autobiography to his fans and followers. Other celebrities joined in congratulating him including Davido.

This comes after he recently had his maiden concert, Zlatan Live, which held at the Balmoral Convention Center in Victoria Island, Lagos.

This is coming few hours after gifting himself a Rolex wristwatch to mark the same event.

Reacting to the latest addition, Davido, a close ally of the Zanku crooner took to his Instagram page to celebrate and also congratulate the rave of the moment.

Davido wrote:

Congrats @Zlatan_Ibile!!! Big Body!!! Proud of you always.

