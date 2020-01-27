The 62nd annual Grammy Awards got more attention from Nigerians as one of the country’s finest artists Burna Boy was nominated for the prestigious award. He may not have brought home the award but it was a due honor to have lost to one of the most decorated artists in Africa, Angelique Kidjo.

The complete list of winners of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, presented on Jan. 26, 2020, is below.

1. Record Of The Year

“Hey, Ma” by Bon Iver

Winner: “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” by Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” by H.E.R.

“Talk” by Khalid

“Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” by Lizzo

“Sunflower” by Post Malone & Swae Lee

2. Album Of The Year

i,i by Bon Iver

Norman F******* Rockwell! by Lana Del Rey

Winner: when we all fall asleep, where do we go? by Billie Eilish

thank u, next by Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her by H.E.R.

7 by Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) by Lizzo

Father of the Bride by Vampire Weekend

3. Song Of The Year

“Always Remember Us This Way” by Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

Winner: “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” by Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” by Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover” by Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F****** Rockwell” by Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” by Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” by Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

4. Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Winner: Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

POP

5. Best Pop Solo Performance

“Spirit” by Beyoncé

“Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” by Ariana Grande

Winner: “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo

“You Need To Calm Down” by Taylor Swift

6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Boyfriend” by Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker” by Jonas Brothers

Winner: “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Sunflower” by Post Malone & Swae Lee

“Señorita” by Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Sì by Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe Edition) by Michael Bublé

Winner: Look Now by Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A Legendary Christmas by John Legend

Walls by Barbra Streisand

8. Best Pop Vocal Album

The Lion King: The Gift by Beyoncé

Winner: when we all fall asleep, where do we go? by Billie Eilish

thank u, next by Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project by Ed Sheeran

Lover by Taylor Swift

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

9. Best Dance Recording

“Linked” by Bonobo

Winner: “Got To Keep On” by The Chemical Brothers

“Piece of Your Heart” by Meduza Featuring Goodboys

“Underwater” by RÜFÜS DU SOL

“Midnight Hour” bySkrillex, Boys Noize & Ty Dolla $ign

10. Best Dance/Electronic Album

LP5 by Apparat

Winner: No Geography by The Chemical Brothers

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) by Flume

Solace by RÜFÜS DU SOL

Weather by Tycho Featuring Saint Sinner

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Ancestral Recall by Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Star People Nation by Theo Croker

Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! by Mark Guiliana

Elevate by Lettuce

Winner: Mettavolution by Rodrigo y Gabriela

ROCK

12. Best Rock Performance

“Pretty Waste” by Bones UK

Winner: “This Land” by Gary Clark Jr.

“History Repeats” by Brittany Howard

“Woman” by Karen O & Danger Mouse

“Too Bad” by Rival Sons

13. Best Metal Performance

“Astorolus – The Great Octopus” by Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi

“Humanicide” by Death Angel

“Bow Down” by I Prevail

“Unleashed” by Killswitch Engage

Winner: “7empest” by Tool

14. Best Rock Song

“Fear Inoculum” by Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (Tool)

“Give Yourself A Try” by George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)

“Harmony Hall” Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

“History Repeats” by Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

Winner: “This Land” by Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

15. Best Rock Album

AMO by Bring Me The Horizon

Winner: Social Cues by Cage The Elephant

In The End by The Cranberries

Trauma by I Prevail

Feral Roots by Rival Sons

ALTERNATIVE

16. Best Alternative Music Album

U.F.O.F. by Big Thief

Assume Form by James Blake

i,i by Bon Iver

Winner: Father of the Bride by Vampire Weekend

Anima by Thom Yorke

R&B

17. Best R&B Performance

“Love Again” by Daniel Caesar & Brandy

“Could’ve Been” by H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tille

“Exactly How I Feel” by Lizzo feat. Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo” by Lucky Daye

Winner: “Come Home” by Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

18. Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Time Today” by BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love” by India.Arie

Winner: “Jerome” by Lizzo

“Real Games” by Lucky Daye

“Built For Love” by PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

19. Best R&B Song

“Could’ve Been” by Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)

“Look At Me Now” by Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)

“No Guidance” by Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Huizar, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)

“Roll Some Mo” by David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)

Winner: “Say So” by PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

20. Best Urban Contemporary Album

Apollo XXI by Steve Lacy

Winner: Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) by Lizzo

Overload by Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn by NAO

Being Human In Public Jessie Reyez

21. Best R&B Album

1123 by BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted byLucky Daye

Ella Mai by Ella Mai

Paul by PJ Morton

Winner: Ventura by Anderson .Paak

RAP

22. Best Rap Performance

“Middle Child” by J. Cole

“Suge” by DaBaby

“Down Bad” by Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

Winner: “Racks In The Middle” by Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

“Clout” by Offset Featuring Cardi B

23. Best Rap/Sung Performance

Winner: “Higher” by DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Drip Too Hard” by Lil Baby & Gunna

“Panini” by Lil Nas X

“Ballin” by Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch

“The London” by Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

24. Best Rap Song

“Bad Idea” by Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)

“Gold Roses” by Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)

Winner: “A Lot” by Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

“Racks In The Middle” by Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

“Suge” by DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

25. Best Rap Album

Revenge of the Dreamers III by Dreamville

Championships by Meek Mill

I am > I was by 21 Savage

Winner: IGOR by Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy by YBN Cordae

COUNTRY

26. Best Country Solo Performance

“All Your’n” by Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” by Ashley McBryde

Winner: “Ride Me Back Home” by Willie Nelson

“God’s Country” by Blake Shelton

“Bring My Flowers Now” by Tanya Tucker

27. Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Brand New Man” by Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” by Brothers Osborne

Winner: “Speechless” by Dan + Shay

“The Daughters” by Little Big Town

“Common” by Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile

28. Best Country Song

Winner: “Bring My Flowers Now” by Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” by Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

“It All Comes Out In The Wash” by Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some Of It” by “Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

“Speechless” by Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

29. Best Country Album

Desperate Man by Eric Church

Stronger Than The Truth by Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel by Pistol Annies

Center Point Road by Thomas Rhett

Winner: While I’m Livin’ by Tanya Tucker



NEW AGE

30. Best New Age Album

Fairy Dreams by David Arkenstone

Homage to Kindness by David Darling

Winner: Wings by Peter Kater

Verve by Sebastian Plano

Deva by Deva Premal

JAZZ

31. Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Elsewhere” by Melissa Aldana, soloist

Winner: “Sozinho” by Randy Brecker, soloist

“Tomorrow Is the Question” by Julian Lage, soloist

“The Windup” by Branford Marsalis, soloist

“Sightseeing” by Christian McBride, soloist

32. Best Jazz Vocal Album

Thirsty Ghost by Sara Gazarek

Love & Liberation by Jazzmeia Horn

Alone Together by Catherine Russell

Winner: 12 Little Spells by Esperanza Spalding

Screenplay by Tierney Sutton Band

33. Best Jazz Instrumental Album

In The Key Of The Universe by Joey DeFrancesco

The Secret Between The Shadow And The Soul by Branford Marsalis Quartet

Christian McBride’s New Jawn by Christian McBride’s New Jawn

Winner: Finding Gabriel by Brad Mehldau

Come What May by Joshua Redman Quartet

34. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Triple Helix by Anat Cohen Tentet

Dancer In Nowhere by Miho Hazama

Hiding Out by Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra

Winner: The Omni-American Book Club by Brian Lynch Big Band

One Day Wonder by Terraza Big Band

35. Best Latin Jazz Album

Winner : Antidote by Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

Sorte!: Music by John Finbury by Thalma de Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca

Una Noche Con Rubén Blades by Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis Featuring Rubén Blades

Carib by David Sánchez

Sonero: The Music Of Ismael Rivera by Miguel Zenón

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

36. Best Gospel Performance/Song

Winner: “Love Theory” by Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

“Talkin’ ‘Bout Jesus” by Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan

Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters

Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters “See The Light” by Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr

“Speak The Name” by Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant

“This Is A Move (Live)” by Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters

37. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“Only Jesus” by Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters

Winner: “God Only Knows” by for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

“Haven’t Seen It Yet” by Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters

“God’s Not Done With You (Single Version)” by Tauren Wells

“Rescue Story” by Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

38. Best Gospel Album

Winner : Long Live Love by Kirk Franklin

Goshen by Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers

Tunnel Vision by Gene Moore

Settle Here by William Murphy

Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album by CeCe Winans

39. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

I Know A Ghost by Crowder

Winner: Burn The Ships by for KING & COUNTRY

Haven’t Seen It Yet by Danny Gokey

The Elements by TobyMac

Holy Roar by Chris Tomlin

40. Best Roots Gospel Album

Deeper Roots: Where The Bluegrass Grows by Steven Curtis Chapman

Winner: Testimony by Gloria Gaynor

Deeper Oceans by Joseph Habedank

His Name Is Jesus by Tim Menzies

Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout by (Various Artists) Jerry Salley, Producer

LATIN

41. Best Latin Pop Album

Vida by Luis Fonsi

11:11 by Maluma

Montaner by Ricardo Montaner

Winner: #ELDISCO by Alejandro Sanz

Fantasia by Sebastian Yatra

42. Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

X100PRE by Bad Bunny

OASIS by J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Indestructible by Flor De Toloache

Almadura by iLe

Winner: El Mal Querer by Rosalía

43. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Caminando by Joss Favela

Percepción by Intocable

Poco a Poco by La Energia Norteña

20 Aniversario by Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

Winner: De Ayer Para Siempre by Mariachi Los Camperos



44. Best Tropical Latin Album

Winner (Tie): Opus by Marc Anthony

Tiempo al Tiempo by Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

Candela by Vicente García

Literal by Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

Winner (Tie): A Journey Through Cuban Music by Aymée Nuviola

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

45. Best American Roots Performance

Winner: “Saint Honesty” by Sara Bareilles

“Father Mountain” by Calexico And Iron & Wine

“I’m On My Way” by Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

“Call My Name” by I’m With Her

“Faraway Look” by Yola

46. Best American Roots Song

“Black Myself” by Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)

Winner: “Call My Name” by Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)

“Crossing To Jerusalem” by Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, songwriters (Rosanne Cash)

“Faraway Look” by Dan Auerbach, Yola & Pat McLaughlin, songwriters (Yola)

“I Don’t Wanna Ride The Rails No More” by Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)

47. Best Americana Album

Years To Burn by Calexico And Iron & Wine

Who Are You Now by Madison Cunningham

Winner: Oklahoma by Keb’ Mo’

Tales of America by J.S. Ondara

Walk Through Fire by Yola

48. Best Bluegrass Album

Winner: Tall Fiddler by Michael Cleveland

Michael Cleveland Live In Prague, Czech Republic by Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Toil, Tears & Trouble by The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Royal Traveller by Missy Raines

If You Can’t Stand The Heat by Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

49. Best Traditional Blues Album

Kingfish by Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Winner: Tall, Dark & Handsome by Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men + Dana

Sitting On Top Of The Blues by Bobby Rush

Baby, Please Come Home by Jimmie Vaughan

Spectacular Class by Jontavious Willis

50. Best Contemporary Blues Album

Winner: This Land by Gary Clark Jr.

Venom & Faith by Larkin Poe

Brighter Days by Robert Randolph & The Family Band

Somebody Save Me by Sugaray Rayford

Keep On by Southern Avenue

51. Best Folk Album

My Finest Work Yet by Andrew Bird

Rearrange My Heart by Che Apalache

Winner: Patty Griffin by Patty Griffin

Evening Machines by Gregory Alan Isakov

Front Porch by Joy Williams

52. Best Regional Roots Music Album

Kalawai’anui by Amy Hānaiali’i

When It’s Cold – Cree Round Dance Songs by Northern Cree

Winner: Good Time by Ranky Tanky

Recorded Live At The 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival by Rebirth Brass Band

Hawiaiian Lullaby by (Various Artists) Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, producers

REGGAE

53. Best Reggae Album

Winner: Rapture by Koffee

As I Am by Julian Marley

The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics by Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics

Mass Manipulation by Steel Pulse

More Work To Be Done by Third World

WORLD MUSIC

54. Best World Music Album

Gece by Altin Gün

What Heat by Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley

African Giant by Burna Boy

Fanm D’Ayiti by Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet

Winner: Celia by Angelique Kidjo

CHILDREN’S

55. Best Children’s Album

Winner: Ageless Songs For The Child Archetype by Jon Samson

Flying High! by Caspar Babypants

I Love Rainy Days by Daniel Tashian

The Love by Alphabet Rockers

Winterland by The Okee Dokee Brothers

SPOKEN WORD

56. Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Beastie Boys Book by (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers

Winner: Becoming by Michelle Obama

I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor by Eric Alexandrakis

Mr. Know-It-All by John Waters

Sekou Andrews & The String Theory by Sekou Andrews (& The String Theory)

COMEDY

57. Best Comedy Album

Quality Time by Jim Gaffigan

Relatable by Ellen DeGeneres

Right Now by Aziz Ansari

Son of Patricia by Trevor Noah

Winner: Sticks & Stones by Dave Chappelle

MUSICAL THEATER

58. Best Musical Theater Album

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life And Times of the Temptations (Original Broadway Cast)

Winner: Hadestown (Anaïs Mitchell, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Original Broadway Cast)

The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – In Four Contemporary Suites (Imogen Heap)

Oklahoma! (Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist) (2019 Broadway Cast)

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

59. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

The Lion King: The Songs (Various Artists) Jon Favreau & Hans Zimmer, compilation producers

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (Various Artists) Quentin Tarantino, compilation producer; Mary Ramos, music supervisor

Rocketman by Taron Egerton, Giles Martin, compilation producer

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (Various Artists) Spring Aspers & Dana Sano, compilation producers; Kier Lehman, music supervisor

Winner: A Star Is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, Paul “DJWS” Blair, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Nick Monson, Lukas Nelson, Mark Nilan Jr. & Benjamin Rice, compilation producers; Julianne Jordan & Julia Michels, music supervisors

60. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Avengers: Endgame by Alan Silvestri, composer

Winner: Chernobyl by Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

Game of Thrones: Season 8 by Ramin Djawadi, composer

The Lion King by Hans Zimmer, composer

Mary Poppins Returns by Marc Shaiman, composer

61. Best Song Written For Visual Media

“The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy” by Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton)

Track from: Toy Story 4

Track from: Toy Story 4 “Girl In The Movies” by Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton)

Track from: Dumplin’

Track from: Dumplin’ Winner: “I’ll Never Love Again(Film Version)” by Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

Track from: A Star Is Born

“Spirit” by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Track from: The Lion King

Track from: The Lion King “Supsirium” by Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke)

Track from: Suspiria

COMPOSING/ARRANGING

62. Best Instrumental Composition

“Begin Again” by Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)

“Crucible for Crisis” by Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)

“Love, A Beautiful Force” by Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

Winner: “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite” by John Williams, composer (John Williams)

“Walkin’ Funny” by Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)

63. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Blue Skies” by Kris Bowers, arranger (Kris Bowers)

“Hedwig’s Theme” by John Williams, arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)

“La Novena” by Emilio Solla, arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)

“Love, A Beautiful Force” by Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

Winner: “Moon River” by Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

64. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Winner: “All Night Long” by Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)

“Jolene” by Geoff Keezer, arranger (Sara Gazarek)

“Marry Me A Little” by Cyrille Aimée & Diego Figueiredo, arrangers (Cyrille Aimée)

“Over The Rainbow” by Vince Mendoza, arranger (Trisha Yearwood)

“12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine)” by Esperanza Spalding, arranger (Esperanza Spalding)

PACKAGE

65. Best Recording Package

Anónimas & Resilientes by Luisa María Arango, Carlos Dussan, Manuel García-Orozco & Juliana Jaramillo-Buenaventura, art directors (Voces Del Bullerengue)

Winner: Chris Cornell by Barry Ament, Jeff Ament & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)

Hold That Tiger by Andrew Wong & Fongming Yang, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)

i,i by Aaron Anderson & Eric Timothy Carlson, art directors (Bon Iver)

Intellexual by Irwan Awalludin, art director (Intellexual)

66. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Anima by Stanley Donwood & Tchocky, art directors (Thom Yorke)

Gold In A Brass Age by Amanda Chiu, Mark Farrow & David Gray, art directors (David Gray)

1963: New Directions by Josh Cheuse, art director (John Coltrane)

The Radio Recordings 1939-1945 by Marek Polewski, art director (Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker)

Winner: Woodstock: Back To The Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive by Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)

NOTES

67. Best Album Notes

The Complete Cuban Jam Sessions by Judy Cantor-Navas, album notes writer (Various Artists)

The Gospel According to Malaco by Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Pedal Steal + Four Corners by Brendan Greaves, album notes writer (Terry Allen And The Panhandle Mystery Band)

Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection by Jeff Place, album notes writer (Pete Seeger)

Winner: Stax ’68: A Memphis Story by Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)

HISTORICAL

68. Best Historical Album

The Girl From Chickasaw County – The Complete Capitol Masters by Andrew Batt & Kris Maher, compilation producers; Simon Gibson, mastering engineer (Bobbie Gentry)

The Great Comeback: Horowitz At Carnegie Hall by Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Vladimir Horowitz)

Kankyo Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New Age Music 1980-1990 by Spencer Doran, Yosuke Kitazawa, Douglas Mcgowan & Matt Sullivan, compilation producers; John Baldwin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

Winner: Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection by Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)

Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive by Brian Kehew, Steve Woolard & Andy Zax, compilation producers; Dave Schultz, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL

69. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

All These Things by Tchad Blake, Thomas Dybdahl, Adam Greenspan & Roderick Shearer, engineers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Thomas Dybdahl)

Ella Mai by Chris “Shaggy” Ascher, Jaycen Joshua & David Pizzimenti, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Ella Mai)

Run Home Slow by Paul Butler & Sam Teskey, engineers; Joe Carra, mastering engineer (The Teskey Brothers)

Scenery by Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane & Jeremy Most, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Emily King)

Winner: when we all fall asleep, where do we go? by Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)

70. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill

Winner: Finneas

Ricky Reed

71. Best Remixed Recording

Winner: “I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)” by Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)

“Mother’s Daughter (Wuki Remix)” by Wuki, remixer (Miley Cyrus)

“The One (High Contrast Remix)” by Lincoln Barrett, remixer (Jorja Smith)

“Swim (Ford. Remix)” by Luc Bradford, remixer (Mild Minds)

“Work It (Soulwax Remix)” by David Gerard C Dewaele & Stephen Antoine C Dewaele, remixers (Marie Davidson)

PRODUCTION, IMMERSIVE AUDIO

72. Best Immersive Audio Album

Chain Tripping

Luke Argilla, immersive audio engineer; Jurgen Scharpf, immersive audio mastering engineer; Jona Bechtolt, Claire L. Evans & Rob Kieswetter, immersive audio producers (YACHT)

Luke Argilla, immersive audio engineer; Jurgen Scharpf, immersive audio mastering engineer; Jona Bechtolt, Claire L. Evans & Rob Kieswetter, immersive audio producers (YACHT) Kverndokk: Symphonic Dances

Jim Anderson, immersive audio engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Ulrike Schwarz, immersive audio producer (Ken-David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra)

Jim Anderson, immersive audio engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Ulrike Schwarz, immersive audio producer (Ken-David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra) Winner: Lux

Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)

The Orchestral Organ

Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio engineer; Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio mastering engineer; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, immersive audio producers (Jan Kraybill)

Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio engineer; Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio mastering engineer; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, immersive audio producers (Jan Kraybill) The Savior

Bob Clearmountain, immersive audio engineer; Bob Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Michael Marquart & Dave Way, immersive audio producers (A Bad Think)

PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL

73. Best Engineered Album, Classical

Aequa – Anna Thorvaldsdottir

Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (International Contemporary Ensemble)

Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (International Contemporary Ensemble) Bruckner: Symphony No. 9

Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio

Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers; Keith O. Johnson, mastering engineer (Hermitage Piano Trio)

Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers; Keith O. Johnson, mastering engineer (Hermitage Piano Trio) Winner: Riley: Sun Rings

Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; John Kilgore, Judith Sherman & David Harrington, engineers/mixers; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)

Wolfe: Fire In My Mouth

Bob Hanlon & Lawrence Rock, engineers; Ian Good & Lawrence Rock, mastering engineers (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)

74. Producer Of The Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

James Ginsburg

Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin

Morten Lindberg

Dirk Sobotka

CLASSICAL

75. Best Orchestral Performance

Bruckner: Symphony No. 9

Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) Coplan: Billy The Kid, Grohg

Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra) Winner: Norman: Sustain

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Transatlantic

Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra) Weinberg: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 21

Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, conductor (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)

76. Best Opera Recording

Benjamin: Lessons In Love & Violence

George Benjamin, conductor; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare & Gyula Orendt; Raphaël Mouterde & James Whitbourn, producers (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House)

George Benjamin, conductor; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare & Gyula Orendt; Raphaël Mouterde & James Whitbourn, producers (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House) Berg: Wozzeck

Marc Albrecht, conductor; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, producer (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)

Marc Albrecht, conductor; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, producer (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera) Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs de Versailles

Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim & Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers, producer (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)

Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim & Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers, producer (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble) Winner: Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox

Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)

Wagner: Lohengrin

Christian Thielemann, conductor; Piotr Beczała, Anja Harteros, Tomasz Konieczny, Waltraud Meier & Georg Zeppenfeld; Eckhard Glauche, producer (Festspielorchester Bayreuth; Festspielchor Bayreuth)

77. Best Choral Performance

Boyle: Voyages

Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing) Winner: Duruflé: Complete Choral Works

Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)

The Hope of Loving

Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Conspirare)

Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Conspirare) Sander: The Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom

Peter Jermihov, conductor (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller & Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers)

Peter Jermihov, conductor (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller & Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers) Smith, K.: The Arc In The Sky

Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

78. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Cerrone: The Pieces That Fall To Earth

Christopher Rountree & Wild Up

Christopher Rountree & Wild Up Freedom & Faith

PUBLIQuartet

PUBLIQuartet Perpetulum

Third Coast Percussion

Third Coast Percussion Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio

Hermitage Piano Trio

Hermitage Piano Trio Winner: Shaw: Orange

Attacca Quartet

79. Best Classical Instrumental Solo

The Berlin Recital

Yuja Wang

Yuja Wang Higdon: Harp Concerto

Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare, conductor (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare, conductor (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra) Winner: Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite

Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

The Orchestral Organ

Jan Kraybill

Jan Kraybill Torke: Sky, Concerto for Violin

Tessa Lark; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

80. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

The Edge of Silence – Works for Voice by György Kurtág

Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle)

Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle) Himmelsmusik

Philippe Jaroussky & Céline Scheen; Christina Pluhar, conductor; L’Arpeggiata, ensemble (Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell)

Philippe Jaroussky & Céline Scheen; Christina Pluhar, conductor; L’Arpeggiata, ensemble (Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell) Schumann: Liederkreis op. 24, Kerner-Lieder op. 35

Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, accompanist

Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, accompanist Winner: Songplay

Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)

A Te, O Cara

Stephen Costello; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)

81. Best Classical Compendium

Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s) of over 51% playing time of the album, if other than the artist.

American Originals 1918

John Morris Russell, conductor; Elaine Martone, producer

John Morris Russell, conductor; Elaine Martone, producer Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 ‘Heilchalos’; Guitar Concerto; Starburst

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer Meltzer: Songs and Structures

Paul Appleby & Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown & Harold Meltzer, producers

Paul Appleby & Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown & Harold Meltzer, producers Winner: The Poetry of Places

Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers

Saariaho: True Fire; Trans; Ciel d’Hiver

Hannu Lintu, conductor; Laura Heikinheimo, producer

82. Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Bermel: Migration Series for Jazz Ensemble & Orchestra

Derek Bermel, composer (Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra & Albany Symphony Orchestra)

Derek Bermel, composer (Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra & Albany Symphony Orchestra) Winner: Higdon: Harp Concerto

Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

Marsalis: Violin Concerto in D Major

Wynton Marsalis, composer (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru & Philadelphia Orchestra)

Wynton Marsalis, composer (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru & Philadelphia Orchestra) Norman: Sustain

Andrew Norman, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Andrew Norman, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic) Shaw: Orange

Caroline Shaw, composer (Attacca Quartet)

Caroline Shaw, composer (Attacca Quartet) Wolfe: Fire In My Mouth

Julia Wolfe, composer (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

83. Best Music Video

“We’ve Got To Try”

The Chemical Brothers

Ninian Doff, video director; Ellie Fry, video producer

The Chemical Brothers Ninian Doff, video director; Ellie Fry, video producer “This Land”

Gary Clark Jr.

Savanah Leaf, video director; Danielle Hinde, Jason Cole, Alicia Martinez & Devin Sarno, video producers

Gary Clark Jr. Savanah Leaf, video director; Danielle Hinde, Jason Cole, Alicia Martinez & Devin Sarno, video producers “Cellophane”

FKA twigs

Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain, video producer

FKA twigs Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain, video producer Winner: “Old Town Road (Official Movie)”

Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers

“Glad He’s Gone”

Tove Lo

Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Natan Schottenfels, video producer

84. Best Music Film