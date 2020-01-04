Nollywood actress, dancer, television personality and philanthropist, Anita Joseph, is plus one day.The Curvy Nigerian actress Anita Joseph who just clocked 35 today 4th January, 2020, has taken to her Instagram page to share stunning photos from her birthday shoot sessions to mark her day.

Sharing one of the photos.

she wrote;

Dear Gracious God my Father🙌

I come to your throne room to celebrate my special day. You chose this date as my own personal arrival day.

As I made my entrance, I was so tiny and helpless.

From my first moment, you have loved me.

Even before I was born, you loved me.

You will not allow anything to separate me from your love.

Today I hear you gently drawing me toward your open arms. You are telling me that you love me.

Help me to receive your love and your acceptance of me more fully this year.

Deepen in me the understanding that your love is not conditional on my actions.

And God, one more thing I want. To ask of you Lord

Keep showing me who you are both in Dreams and visions

God, before I end this prayer,

I want to tell you that “I love you, too!” Amen”

See photos.

