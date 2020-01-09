Ashley Young has reportedly turned down Manchester United’s offer of a contract extension as he looks to join Inter Milan.

Reports emerged on Thursday morning that United has offered the captain a one-year contract extension to dissuade him from a move to the Serie A side where he would be joining former United teammates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez who left Old Trafford before the beginning of the new season.

The 34-year-old is in his ninth season at Old Trafford but becomes a free agent in the summer and has been in advanced talks to complete a move to the San Siro.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told United that intends to keep hold of Young as he wants to strengthen rather than weaken his options this January, especially with so many defenders out injured.

United subsequently offered Young the chance to renew, but the experienced England international has made it clear that he wants to leave the club in the coming weeks.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Young has personally informed Solskjaer that he has no interest in signing a new deal as he sees his immediate future in Italy.

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has kept close tabs on Young for some time and even tried to sign the full-back when he was Chelsea manager two years ago.

The report claims that it’s now ‘just a matter of time’ before Young joins the Serie A giants.

