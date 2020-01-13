Top blogger and business mogul Linda Ikeji has confused a lot of her fans after sharing a photo of herself and her elder sister Vera Ikeji who is in town for the controversial wedding ceremony of their sister Sandra Ikeji over the weekend.

It won’t come off as a surprise if anyone believes Linda Ikeji is the eldest of the Ikeji sisters due to her poise and carriage. You would argue for days that Vera Ikeji is a younger sister to Laura who is their third sister; her youthful and smallish look would make you think she’s in her early 20s.

Vera Ikeji is a US-based realtor married to and American Airforce veteran. She is the mother of two beautiful kids and of course the eldest of the Ikeji sisters. Linda Ikeji showing off her big sis wrote on Instagram: Vera Ikeji Shilobod and her younger sister, Linda Ikeji ❤

See a photo of Vera and her beautiful family below:

