Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has reportedly been under the cosh for a few days after reports went round that he was arrested by the government and his properties confiscated. The Social media sensation made his first Instagram post after 24hrs of silence and he came with his usual theatrics.

Bobrisky warned rumours peddler to get their facts right and stop spreading fake news about him. ‘Bloggers repeat after me…. Always get your gist right…. no soldiers collected my cars 😂😂😂😂😂’, he said.

READ ALSO: Nigerians worried about Bobrisky’s whereabouts amidst arrest rumours, more details emerge

According to reports by Gistlover blog, Bobrisky was spotted walking into an office belonging to Lagos Internal Revenue Service, LIRS, with claims of what went down. According to the Instagram blogger, the controversial celebrity revealed in an interrogation that he didn’t undergo any surgery and he wears butt pad.

Also, the blogger revealed the most talked about Nigerian transgender doesn’t have any money and it was the boyfriend of his bestfriend, Tonto dikeh that gave him the sum of 5 million naira

HOT NOW