Popular Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky has weighed in on the death sentence of Maryam Sanda for the murder o her husband during a fight. Bobrisky sympathised with the couple who ought to have grown old and die together but ending up in this sordid situation of dying at young age.
TheinfoNG recalls Ms Sanda was found guilty of stabbing her husband to death and she was sentenced to death by hanging on Monday.
Reacting to the viral report, the controversial celebrity wrote;
“My heart ♥️ is broken….. I’m short of words. They were supposed to spend their life together till death come in old age. Sad one is going to join another one soon by hanging 😢😢😢. Nobody should ask me when am getting marry because I will swear for all ur family. I’m sad seeing dis.”
