Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky is a source of mockery to social media users as he shares a video of himself in excruciating pain as a a lady and a man try to squeeze his body into a waist trainer.

Bobrisky who revealed that he wants to look ‘snatched’ was trying to get the waist trainer on in order to have a perfect body that would cause an uproar on Social media. Guess we have all just sneaked a peek at the behind the scenes struggle Bobrisky and his crew go through to come out looking all ‘peng’.

Watch the video below:

HOT NOW