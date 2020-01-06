Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky is a source of mockery to social media users as he shares a video of himself in excruciating pain as a a lady and a man try to squeeze his body into a waist trainer.
Bobrisky who revealed that he wants to look ‘snatched’ was trying to get the waist trainer on in order to have a perfect body that would cause an uproar on Social media. Guess we have all just sneaked a peek at the behind the scenes struggle Bobrisky and his crew go through to come out looking all ‘peng’.
Watch the video below:
