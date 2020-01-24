Big Brother Naija 2019 star, Khafi Kareem is giving the glow of a future Mrs and we can see it all over her. She recently gave her yes to fiancée Gedoni Epkata, their engagement report has shut down Instagram last year.

Khafi in her usual manners took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and this time, in a pink dress which is turning eyes all over the web.

Pink definitely looks good on her. Don’t be surprised to see it part of her bridal train.

Check out Khafi looking dazzling in pink below…

