Nigeria singer, Burna Boy, real name Damini Ogulu and his British girlfriend Stefflon Don have continued to prove their relationship is anything but a promotional tool, as they were recently spotted sharing kisses in public, in a new video we obtained.

Instagram gossip page, Naijaeverything shared video recorded by a fellow patron of the couple packing on the PDA while the ‘On The Low’ singer sucked her nose adorably as they played in the company of the bride to be’s friend.

Impressed with the show of love, the bride to be’s friend then voiced out that she can’t wait to be the maid of honour at their wedding.

Watch the video:

