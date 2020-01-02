Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani’s son recently celebrated his 6th birthday and his mother made the occasion an unforgettable one for him.

Toyin and Oluwatenola took to the hood to and took a guise as local fruit vendors, she took a photographer with her to capture the moment and wrote a lengthy piece on the idea behind her action.

Sharing the photos, she wrote ;

For my sons 6th Birthday shoot I made him walk in the shoes of the less for a day , we sold fruits to people and hawked in traffic , few people recognized us but didn’t care ,I even tried selling to them ,will post a video later and he learnt a lot from it, He didn’t stop asking me Questions when we got home ,anytime we drive past kids and I give them money ,he’s always saying why this, why that. Now he understands.

Life isn’t rosy all the time !

For those of us with pot bellies

Blessed with abundance of jellies

Observing table is not our thing.

There are others unlike us with flattened

Tummies tossed to and fro hunger-driven

Beaten by the reality of our lack.

For those of us unlike them born

With silver spoons shouldn’t forget

That circumstances and predicaments are cousins, we must teach our kids never to look down on anyone because they are more privileged. As Parents , We should teach our kids how to accommodate others with love .

Happy Birthday @lordmaine2 keep growing in grace , we have so much content to post from today .

