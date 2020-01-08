We have heard the news, we have seen the ring and of course read the story, but many of us have not watched the video of that adorable moment when ex-housemate of Big Brother Nigeria, Gedoni Ekpata proposed to Khafi Kareem.

Since it is our duty to get you updated with the latest, we have obtained the video for your viewing pleasure which has now been uploaded online due to popular demands.

On the 26th of December 2019, the Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata announces that they are engaged.

Khafi took to her Instagram page this morning to share the good news. She noted that she said ‘yes’ to her man, while sharing a photo of the moment she said ‘yes’ to his proposal.

Khafi held a note that reads, ‘I said yes’, while also captioning the photo with ‘an engagement smiley’.

“MrsEpkataLoading’, she captioned the photo too.

Khafi and Gedoni started began dating during the fourth season of Big Brother Naija.

The lovebirds had fans and viewers talking about them due to their sexual display in the house and while many speculated that their romance would end after the show, they are proving detractors wrong as they are soon to be married.

Watch the video below: