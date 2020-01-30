Pretty Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, is living her best life to the fullest and taking good care of her children as a single mom. Asides from taking good care of them, Iyabo has made it a priori to put them in the face of the world so they probably can continue to grow their brands from the foundation she laid.

This is why Iyabo Ojo takes to her social media page, where she has a massive fanbase, to always show off her beautiful kids. If she puts their faces on our screens at all times, we would definitely be familiar with them and that’s the scope.

In one of her recent posts on social media, Iyabo Ojo shared lovely photos of herself with her handsome and grown-up son, Festus. In the photos, the film star was wearing a white shirt dress paired with biker shorts while her son rocked a white round neck with black trousers.

