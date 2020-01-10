Late Dagrin’s younger brother, Trod who is an upcoming rapper, took to his Instagram page to beg Olamide ‘Baddo’ to pick his call.

Trod, a budding artiste who seems to be following in the steps of his late brother seems like he wants a collaboration of some sort with Olamide but the latter doesn’t seem to give him an audience.

In a recent Instagram post on his 170k Instagram account, Trod begged Olamide to pick his call.

This has got people wondering if Olamide’s failure to respond is deliberate – meaning he’s not looking forward to working with Trod or it’s just nothing to fuss about as he’s not had to time to respond to the artiste.

HOT NOW