Late Dagrin’s younger brother, Trod who is an upcoming rapper, took to his Instagram page to beg Olamide ‘Baddo’ to pick his call.
Trod, a budding artiste who seems to be following in the steps of his late brother seems like he wants a collaboration of some sort with Olamide but the latter doesn’t seem to give him an audience.
In a recent Instagram post on his 170k Instagram account, Trod begged Olamide to pick his call.
This has got people wondering if Olamide’s failure to respond is deliberate – meaning he’s not looking forward to working with Trod or it’s just nothing to fuss about as he’s not had to time to respond to the artiste.
HOT NOW
- How did Emmanuella grow up this fast? – Nigerians react to viral photo of Comedienne’s lookalike
- Lady beaten by married woman at Ikeja mall spotted in a video teaching women how to give their men BJ (Video)
- Tragedy as Community school biology teacher goes into coma after five female students allegedly raped him
Discussion about this post