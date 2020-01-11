The presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, a.k.a. Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo on Saturday raged at some highly placed church officials, who stole millions of Naira from the church’s treasury.

Speaking at the empowerment summit organised for ordained workers of the church, The Nation reports that the outspoken preacher hit hard at some church officials for allegedly looting church fund.

The Bishop could not hide his disappointment that professionals trusted by the church to prevent fraud, turned themselves into a network of fraudsters.

Expressing his disappointment in the errant church officials, who have since been relieved of their positions in the church, he said: “Can you imagine accountants perpetrating fraud in the house of God?

We had no choice but to dismiss them. You can imagine top church officials engaging in doubling figures and other dubious practices. Even after we dismissed them, we discovered more fraud.

Those who should discover the fraud were the ones involved in it. One of them refused to confess until the last minute. I have to tell everyone present here because I know the dismissed officials will come to you for employment.

Don’t employ them and don’t sympathise with them. Whoever sympathises with the wicked is wicked himself. Don’t sympathise with any perpetrator of fraud, otherwise you are a partaker of the evil act.”

Dead silence fell on the gathering as the Bishop reiterated:

