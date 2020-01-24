Nollywood actress and producer Toyin Abraham is currently shooting another sequel of her popular comic series Alakada, fate of Alakada and she seems to be outdoing herself this time around as she features Nigerian A-listers in the highly anticipated movie. The actress announced that popular Nigerian singer, Davido would be starring in the movie that has had the likes of Peruzzi, Mercy Eke and Broda Shaggi on set.

In a post made by Toyin on Instagram, the actress could not contain her excitement after copping a deal to get Davido on the cast of the fate of Alakada. She wrote:

I am now officially #30BG💪💪💪 Watchout for @davidoofficial in fate of Alakada 💃💃💃💪

Thank you so much @davidoofficial God bless you🙏🙏🙏🙏David ori ni e oni di iru,oshey ganni.Thank you thank you thank you thank you❤️❤️ Fate of Alakada in cinemas from 10th April 2020

