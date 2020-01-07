American Singer Justine Skye has made it known that she can never be moved by the words of any man. Justine took to her Twitter page to share her inner thoughts with her fans but she got bashed by Nigerian trolls who happen to be the beautiful singer’s greatest fear.

They taunted her saying she never got over the breakup between her and Nigerian superstar, Wizkid aka starboy after being spotted together a few times years back. See what she wrote below:

I don’t believe a word that comes out of a man’s mouth.”

Nigerians who seem to have had enough of her man trouble adviced her to let all that go with 2019. See what a troll said:

”It is too early a year for man troubles I beg u. Swallow your pride, let us concentrate on WW3.”

Read more comments below;

HOT NOW