Ghanaian actress, Benedicta Gafah, has shared a private message she received from a lad wanting to date her.

The message, which was headlined ‘application for employment as a boyfriend’ talks about why he wants a relationship with the actress and what he can offer.

“As a single man, I would be able take my responsibility as a man and adhere to all the rules and regulations of your love life.” part of the letter reads.

Read the full message below as shared by Benedicta Gafah:

“Application for employment as a Boyfriend “My name is Gyamena, I stay in Taifa I am writing this letter to seek for employment as your boyfriend in your reputable love life. “As a single man, I would be able to take my responsibility as a man and adhere to all the rules and regulations of your love life. I have over 13 years of experience in relationship management. I am awesome when it comes to relationship. Due to the economic hardship, the ladies nowadays a guy with cash and a car. But i”

She has since deleted the post from her Instagram page.

