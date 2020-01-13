Ghanaian actress, Benedicta Gafah, has shared a private message she received from a lad wanting to date her.
The message, which was headlined ‘application for employment as a boyfriend’ talks about why he wants a relationship with the actress and what he can offer.
“As a single man, I would be able take my responsibility as a man and adhere to all the rules and regulations of your love life.” part of the letter reads.
Read the full message below as shared by Benedicta Gafah:
“Application for employment as a Boyfriend
“My name is Gyamena, I stay in Taifa I am writing this letter to seek for employment as your boyfriend in your reputable love life.
“As a single man, I would be able to take my responsibility as a man and adhere to all the rules and regulations of your love life. I have over 13 years of experience in relationship management. I am awesome when it comes to relationship. Due to the economic hardship, the ladies nowadays a guy with cash and a car. But i”
She has since deleted the post from her Instagram page.
HOT NOW
- Dakore Egbuson’s marriage allegedly ended due to her inability to give birth to a male child – Reports
- Happy birthday my best friend – Regina Daniels celebrates her mom, Rita Daniels at 45 (Photos)
- ‘Life is not worth living’, Corps member leaves note before taking her own life
Discussion about this post