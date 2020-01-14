Not less than two media files are stored on our database here where Wizkid and Teni have confirmed that they are dating each other, but Teni has made a u-turn to twist the claims when she was interrogated by a popular Nigerian monarch.

Teni and her boss, Dr Dolor paid a visit to the Ooni of Ife and they had a swell time with the traditional ruler. The singer took to her Instagram story to share videos of the visit. In the video, the Ooni kept on asking for the singer’s man and she jokingly mentioned Wizkid.

Ooni then went ahead to repeat the question to get her final answer and she denied dating Wizkid stating explaining that they have been “playing table tennis” just to tease their fans.

Watch video below;