Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has turned publisher. the information reaching us revealed that the wife of Honourable Ned Nwoko will launch her own celebrity magazine called Regina on February 12th, 2020 in Abuja.

According to the source, the maiden edition which is said to roll out that day featured her exclusive interview where she confessed that she once told her dad that she will marry his mate. quite a controversial headline to sell your first magazine edition.

We confirmed that the magazine publication is meant to be celebrating Nigerian super divas, those female folks who have succeeded in their lives endeavors. And also to inspire the upcoming young ones. The focus of the magazine will be entrepreneur, and entertainment, Nollywood reviews, politics, business among others.

Notable actors, actresses and top notch celebrities are expected at the launch. Regina is also the owner of RET { Regina Entertainment Television}

