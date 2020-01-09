Reality TV star, Ike Onyema might be starting the year roughly as he is trying to get off the webs of two powerful women in his life. Long before Big Brother Naija, Ike has somewhat been dating premium babes, he reportedly dated a Tanzanian female singer called Gigy Money. Recall we made a post about him blocking Gigy and Tacha on Instagram..Read what happened below:

Ike unfollows Tacha on Instagram for teaming up with his ex-girlfriend, Gigy (Photo)

Well, our Social Media team gathered that Ike made that move to distract us from what is really going on. Gigy watched the Big Brother Naija from Tanzania all because of her homeboy, Oke Onyema. She hated that he was fooling around with Mercy in the house, which gives her a motive to hate Mercy and a popular parlance states that ‘my enemy’s enemy is my friend’

Gigy with her 2.7 million followers began campaigning for Tacha whom became her favorite and subtly rooting for her man, Ike Onyema. Show ended, she didn’t believe Ike would gain more fame and still live in the shadows of Mercy, coming to his rescue, her only passage was Tacha. She reached out, Tacha most likely would have reconnected Gigy and Ike, hence the reports of Tacha causing the fallout between Ike Onyema and Mercy Eke.

See what Gigy said on her page that gave more pointers:

If you dating my ex, don’t give me an attitude because I can End your relationship with an I MISS YOU

should I, Increase volume 😂

That seems like she won the man back. We wish Ike all the best.

