Nigerian cross dresser, Bobrisky is in a whole lot of trouble with the government and has been arrested by law enforcement agency.

Reports that we gathered revealed that he was arrested on Thursday evening while he was chilling at his residence inside Bera Estate, Chevron Drive, Lekki and he was whisked away to an somewhere that nobody knows.

Shockingly, on Friday morning, Bobrisky was spotted again with the officers who arrested him as they brought him back to his residence to move all his cars.

It was gathered that his arrest is linked to his “cross-dressing” activities, although this hasn’t been verified. One of the officers was also quoted as saying “we will turn him back to a guy.”

