Nigerian music star, Simi has disclosed that she still dislikes stupid people even though we are in a new year. She made this known via a recent tweet on Twitter.

She once noted that she can tolerate some things but not stupid people and it appears she still does.

She took to her Twitter page to state that “stupid people” are still the bane of her existence even in the new year.

it's 2020 and i still don't like stupid people. — Simi (@SympLySimi) January 9, 2020

Simi is very vocal on social media and her remarks often receive lots of bashing which makes her one of the not so liked artistes in the country.

Meanwhile, A brave father has told of the terrifying moment he saved his four-year-old son from a 15ft scrub python by killing it with a sledgehammer.

Evan Thompson rescued his son Clifford after the beast struck during their housewarming in Airlie Beach, north Queensland last weekend.

HOT NOW