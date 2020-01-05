Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo and her children, Priscilla Ajoke and Festus Ojo decided to kick off the new year with an amazing dance video. In the video, the trio performed controversial rapper, Naira Marley’s new dance step, Tesumole as they grooved to YBNL signee, Fireboy DML’s hit track, Scatter.

The actress and her famous daughter, Priscilla shared the video on their Instagram pages respectively. Despite Iyabo Ojo’s fame and having more fans for being a superstar actress, more people opted for her daughter as the best dancer in the celebrity family.

Read More: Trending video of Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla twerking at a party

“Happy new year from the OJO’s

“Who is the best dancer ?”

Watch the video below:

HOT NOW