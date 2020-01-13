American Celebrity couple Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West won’t stop proving the world wrong in their marriage. Kanye who is considered to be one of the best celebrity ‘gifters’ has yet again stunned his beautiful wife Kim Kardashian with a very thoughtful gift.

Kim in a Tweet revealed that Kanye got her a random gift of vintage Cartier gold plaque necklace. Showing off the beautiful piece, Kim revealed that the pendant contained a text message she got from Kanye on Mother’s Day celebration. She wrote:

“If you look closely at my necklace, you can see it’s from a text Kanye sent me. He took an amazing vintage a Cartier gold plaque necklace and had it sketched out.”



Kim also boasted that her husband is the most thoughtful when it comes to gifts.

“He’s always the most thoughtful when it comes to gifts ✨“



See photos below:

