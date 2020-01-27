Instagram comedian Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, popularly known as Mr Jollof I’m his usual rant video has joked that Late Kobe Bryant killed himself by purchasing the crashed helicopter in the first place . The comedian come politician came under serious fire from social media users who found his comments insensitive and mean.

However, in an effort to save face, he deleted the video but that was not after the video was saved and shared on social media and as such, he’s currently facing a backlash for his comment.

