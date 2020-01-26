NBA star, Kobe Bryant’s last tweet before he died was a public statement to American professional basketball player, Lebron James, in which he told Lebron to continue where he stopped.

LeBron Raymone James Sr. plays for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association. He is often regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, which has resulted in frequent comparisons to Michael Jordan.

We digged out Bryant’s tribute to Lebron James from his twitter timeline and the tribute happens to be the last public statement he made before he died at age 41 on Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

READ ALSO: Kobe Bryan’s daughter Gianna Maria was also on board the helicopter and died in the crash

Read his last tweet below;

“Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother.”

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

