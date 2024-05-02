Former BBNaija stars, Diane Russet and Elozonam have sparked renewed dating rumors after a viral video and photos surfaced online.

Recall that the pair, who were romantically involved during their time on the reality show, seemingly ended their relationship shortly after leaving the Big Brother Naija house.

However, a recent video shows Diane playfully on Elozonam ‘s back, and photos depict them gazing into each other’s eyes, hinting at a possible rekindled romance.

This has sparked mixed reactions online. While some fans are excited about the possibility of them getting back together, others expressed concerns about the past dynamics of their relationship.

One Mbah Martha who isn’t a fan of the relationship wrote, “I hope it’s a project because if I was Elozonam I won’t go back to a girl that treated me like I was nothing

One Dialo Sweets2636 wrote, “My babies, May God bless u both for me

One Official Comfort Ekanem wrote, “If they like, we are no longer interested in what they make out of the relationship

One Naaana Tee wrote, “My babies on the of greatness. Amen

One FM Mavis wrote, ‘I love them scatter. Whichever one, it will be amazing

