Nigerian media personality, VJ Adams has finally opened up about his relationship status with Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye.

During a recent interview on Channels Television, he addressed the long-standing speculation surrounding their romance.

While not explicitly stating he is dating Bimbo, VJ Adams offered several hints that pointed towards a relationship.

He praised Bimbo’s work ethic, her character, and her dedication to her family, suggesting a deep admiration for her.

He acknowledged the numerous reports linking them romantically, implying there might be truth to the rumors.

“I know of her work as a family-oriented person, she is an incredible actress, I know she respects her work, she is constantly working, I know she is a good person, and I have all of this information, it could only mean one thing.” he said.

When directly asked if Bimbo Ademoye was “safe” with him, VJ Adams chuckled and assured her well-being.

He stated that she was safe with him like everyone else.

While their official relationship status remains unconfirmed, VJ Adams’ comments and actions strongly suggest a romantic connection with Bimbo Ademoye.

He also revealed plans to discuss marriage with his family, hinting at potential future developments in their relationship.

“I will speak with the family, and then we will make a decision, but that is for both parties to have an agreement.” he said.

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “At this point in my life, whatever you’re trying to get me to do has got to make me HAPPY” Frederick Leonard marks 48th birthday with powerful note