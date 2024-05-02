Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and socialite Pascal Okechukwu, known as Cubana ChiefPriest, have opted for an out-of-court settlement in the ongoing naira abuse case.

This decision was announced by the socialite’s lawyer, Senior Advocate of Nigeria Chikaosolu Ojukwu, during a court hearing today, May 2nd.

According to him, Cubana Chiefpriest and EFCC have agreed to settle the charges under Section 14(2) of the EFCC Act, which allows for out-of-court settlements in specific circumstances.

The next court hearing is scheduled for June 5th, where the details of the settlement will be presented.

