US-based Ghanaian lady, Jaye Love whose big butt caused commotion at a terminal in Kotoka International Airport Ghana, has told her female admirers to crave for her intelligence and not just her physical beauty. Jaye revealed how she got messages from different ladies who wished they had her body after her photos went viral on social media, According to her, men’s interest in the physical appearance of a lady is declining as they are now more interested in how smart a lady is.

She revealed this in a recent interview where she said;

“Ladies who wish to be like me need to have my brain first. You need to have a brain because a body is nothing without one. “Go to school or find something that you love, and the rest will follow. I receive so many messages. I receive messages from men who say they want their wives to look like me or some girls saying they want to look like me. I try to discourage that because you have to accept yourself the way you are. You have to fix yourself on the inside and everything else will follow.”

HOT NOW