Controversial Nigerian pastor, Apostle Chris Omashola has alleged that Marlians are after his life. Marlian are fans of Nigerian singer, Naira Marley.

Recall that Omashola said as part of his 2020 prophecies, God told him that Naira Marley is a Demon and is also Satanic. He claims to have received so many threats since his prophecy became public.

According to the Clergyman, since he revealed his 2020 prophecy, he has gotten death threat messages sent to him via text or on the different social media platforms by Marlians.

”I want to sound this as a note of warning to Naira Marley and his Marlians Gang to restrain from this as I am unintimidated and cant be stopped” he said

Omashola has shared screenshots of some of the death messages he reportedly received since sharing his prophecies.

See below:

