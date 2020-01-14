A mentally challenged woman has welcomed a baby boy after being rescued and rushed to Onitsha General Hospital.

The lady was rescued and assisted after the Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue received a distress call from a concerned citizen.

The woman has been relocated to a government facility where she will be cared for until her due date of delivery.

According to the Facebook user that shared the post;

Rescued Heavily Pregnant Mentally Challenged Woman Gives Birth to a Bouncing Baby Boy.

By Vincent O Ezechukwu.

Anambra State Ministry of Women Affairs, during the weekend, Saturday 11/1/2020, through the assistant of spirited individuals rescued a heavily pregnant mentally challenged woman at Onitsha, who few hours after her rescue gave birth to a bouncing baby boy.

The pregnant woman was rescued when the Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue, received a distress call from a concern citizen who spotted the woman. On receiving the call, the Honorable Commissioner, swung into action and immediately seek the assistance of the Women Development Officer (WDO)Of Onitsha North local government area who with a nurse rushed the woman to Onitsha General Hospital, where she was delivered of a bouncing baby boy.

In a related development this time at Awka, another heavily pregnant mentally challenged woman was also rescued by the ministry’s security team. The Honorable Commissioner, on getting informed about the rescue ordered for the woman to be relocated to a government facility where she will be cared for until her due date of delivery.

