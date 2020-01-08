There is no talking about Moesha Budoung without her killer curvaceous hips that has always been the center of attraction for her, but professionally, she is a Ghanaian TV presenter, actress and model who is also known for granting a controversial interview to CNN reporter Christiane Amanpour on issues of sex, love and gender.

Moesha Buduong’s Instagram is not for the weak, because that’s where she gets to slay indiscriminately, flooding her page with racy photos that is always worth the attention.

Moesha right up until now has not come to terms with the fact that she has gone under the knife to have that humongous body yet there is always one evidence or the other that gives her out.

Moesha Boduong who revealed to us recently, what opens her “Doors”, has come to pepper us all again as she shared a picture in a blue body-hugging dress and this time the ass and hips did not come home with her. It is notable that they have reduced in size considerably.

You are welcomed to compare some of her old pictures with this very one— is someone missing doctor’s appointments?

