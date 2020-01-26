Nigerian singer Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, professionally known as Mr Eazi never stops dropping hints on his plans to tie the knots with billionaire daughter Temi Otedola. The two lovers took to social media as always to spin some heads with their public display of affections.

This time, Temi Otedola reintroduced herself to the public in a tweet she posted

”Temiloluwa Funmilayo Oluwadamilola Ayomide Otedola

Mr Eazi jumped on the tweet posted by his girlfriend and added his last name to the long list of names already and everyone can’t seem to get over his level of confidence and exclusivity with one of the most sought after bachelorette in the country.

Ajibade go be nice Addition, he wrote

