Peter Okoye of the defunct Psquare shares a photo of himself and two of his fans who went to his house and raided his wardrobe for thirty seconds, the singer shares this in delight as he gave his fans the opportunity to take from his closet. The two fans were able to take with them clothes, shoes and caps as well.

The lucky fans most likely do not know the value of what they took till Peter wailed in agony over his pricey Louboutin being carted away all because of fans appreciation. He wrote:

So last week The Raider @johnsnizzofficial came with his friend and raid my closet for 30 seconds. Can’t wait to show you guys how its all went down See my White louboutin Shoe Posting Video soon Who is the Next RAIDER? Guess what the next Raider is Raiding? #ZoomRaider

See the photo below:

HOT NOW