Celebrity barman, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu well known as Cubana Chief Priest has decided to go down the memory lane this morning. The Cubana boss took to his Instagram page to share a photo of when he was in the seminary on the directives of his late mother.

Cubana Chief Priest revealed how he failed woefully and never made it as a Catholic priest but a more wild priest he is today. Read his long text below:

My Mother Wanted Me To Become A Catholic Priest 😂 So Bad I Failed Her In The Seminary But I Passed In Cubana💰 Today Am A ChiefPriest💀 But Death Never Allowed My MaMa Witness A Better PriestHood That Made Me A Star🌟 RIP Mom, I Still Did Your Wish, This Is My Last Post As An Instagram Thousandnia, M IG Millionaire In A Few I Dedicate It To My MaMa, On My 1st IG Millionaire Post 10 Followers Of Mine Will Sure Get 100k From Me #CubanaChiefPriest🔑 #CelebrityBarMan🌟

See the photo below:

