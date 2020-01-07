Controversial Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley has finally reacted after being tagged a ‘demon’ by a clergyman, Chris Omashola.

The No belt gang leader took to Twitter and said: ‘Jesus never went to church.’

The comment credited to the clergyman comes a few days after a Twitter user listed people who he thinks would not make heaven with the fast-rising singer topping the list which was released.

While the Twitter user didn’t reveal how he got the list, the clergyman claimed to have gotten the revelation from God. It is also worthy of note that Omashola’s fame rose from the ruins of his s*xtape going viral a few months ago.

He wrote:

