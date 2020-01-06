Times like this remind us that even notable figures in the society are humans and it is not every day you get to see a prominent king as The Oba of Benin Kingdom dancing skillfully to a dance routine like shakushaku.

During a children’s party at his palace, the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II was captured dancing Shaku Shaku with children to the delight of his subjects.

Watch the video below:

Speaking of monarchs, The much-publicized divorce between the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdurrosheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1 and his former queen, Chanel Chin is getting more bitter and messier every day. Recently, the estranged queen Chanel Chin opened up on her crashed marriage and her resolve to expose her four-year experience in the palace, the king, who responded that he has done what he is expected to do as a husband and father in order for his wife to travel to Canada, has also threatened to curse whoever faults him. Continue reading

