Nigerian singer Peter Okoye aka Mr P has flaunted his private music studios which boast to be one of the expensive facilities in the Okoye Mansion. In a motivational post he made on his Social Media page, the singer shared beautiful photos of his private studio and a little facelift has been done to the beautiful space.
The new look of the studio is less congested and it shows Mr P is going for simplicity..Some things really do come with age. The best project you will ever work on is yourself.👌🏽👍🏾🎹🎼🎶🎤🎵#WorkInProgress, he advises
See photos below:
