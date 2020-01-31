Nollywood actress and billionaire Regina Daniels is celebrating the birthday of her husband’s fifth wife, Laila Nwoko.

Regina took to her Instagram story to upload a photo of Laila cutting her birthday cake.

Regina and Laila seem to be quite close as they always travel together and spend a whole lot of time together.

A few weeks ago, she posted a video of a bag that Laila bought for her.

It is obvious that Regina is very comfortable sharing her husband with her fellow wives.

Ned Nwoko her billionaire husband does his best to provide for all his wives so that there is no rivalry in the home.

However, Regina who happens to be his newest wife is always pampered on social media.

