It’s not every time we get to here much about nollywood actress, Stephanie Linus as the actress has mastered the art of keeping her personal life out of the public scene. The beautiful actress took to her Instagram to share a lovely video of her husband Idahosa Linus giving her a haircut.

The actress who must have been skeptical of her husband’s barbing skills shared cute photos and videos of her new look as the haircut turned out beautiful. She wrote:

”Good Morning Amazonians,

I know what you are going to say… Again???? My husband had fun cutting my hair. Check -out my story👆#haircut.”

See video below:

HOT NOW