Reality TV star, Natacha Akide, simply known as Tacha is set for her United Kingdom Tour set for March 2020. Announcing on her Instagram page, the Queen of Titans told her fans to anticipate one of the best tours yet. She wrote:

TACHA UK TOUR🇬🇧 MARCH 2020 INFO/BOOKINGS +447448231468

Tacha’s UK tour will be organised by the popular promoter and entertainment mogul Olamide Baron.

Tacha seems to be making good moves while a huge number of her fans are displaying their nuisance values on social media. Recall the post where Mercy was ranting on IG live, laying curses pn Tacha’s fans who’d alleged that her mother was dead. Read more below:

