Reality TV star, Natacha Akide, simply known as Tacha is set for her United Kingdom Tour set for March 2020. Announcing on her Instagram page, the Queen of Titans told her fans to anticipate one of the best tours yet. She wrote:
TACHA UK TOUR🇬🇧 MARCH 2020 INFO/BOOKINGS +447448231468
Tacha’s UK tour will be organised by the popular promoter and entertainment mogul Olamide Baron.
Tacha seems to be making good moves while a huge number of her fans are displaying their nuisance values on social media. Recall the post where Mercy was ranting on IG live, laying curses pn Tacha’s fans who’d alleged that her mother was dead. Read more below:
HOT NOW
- “Am I the one that killed your mother” – Angry Mercy says as she rains curses on Tacha and fans on Instagram live
- Real Reasons why Actor Bolanle Ninalowo and wife reconciled after 12 years of separation
- Heartbreaking story of a lady who lost her fiancée on their wedding day and found out she was pregnant weeks after
Discussion about this post