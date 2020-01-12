Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage also know as Mama Jam Jam has decided to launch a new new as the new year stills warms out of its cradles. The social media sensation took to her Instagram page to share a new lovely photos rocking her natural hair with her fans.

Her star struck fans couldn’t help but compliment Tiwa Savage has she rocked a low, curly hair with her frontals carefully laid. Tiwa’s smile is definitely one of her many charms. The mother of one is surely basking in the love of her teeming fans.

See more beautiful photos below:

I'm other news, Nollywood veteran actress, Rita Daniels is celebrating her 45th birthday today and her actress-daughter Regina Daniels can't keep calm in celebrating her mother. The beautiful wife of Billionaire Ned Nwoko took to her Instagram page to celebrate her mother, Rita.

