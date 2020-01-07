Celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani of the Tiannah’s Empire has decided to tease her fans on Social Media with a raunchy photoshoot. The mother of two stunned in three-piece yellow lingerie for a promotional photo of her new products. The playful stylist asked her fans if it was cool to be hardworking and sexy at the same time.

Toyin Lawani wrote:

Who’s says you can’t be hardworking and sexy at the same time?

Toyin Lawani who is known to not joke with her kids revealed on her Reality show on Ebony Life TV that her fashion house is a legacy she wants to leave for her daughter Tiannah, whose name is the same as the fashion store name.

