Nollywood actress, Chizzy Alichi has put her fans in suspense over a news she promised to announce soon and the major guesses from fans is that she is about to announce her pregnancy.

On Saturday, December 28, Chizzy Alichi, now Mrs. Mbah became a married woman, after her glamorous wedding that took place at Owerri, Imo State.

Recall that days ago, we reported that Chizzy Alichi seems to be an expectant mother already.

On Thursday, she took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself with the caption tp prepare her fans for a breaking news. She wrote: Wait for the news

Her fans on the platform stormed her comment section to guess what the news will be and many of them predicted that she is about to announce her pregnancy.