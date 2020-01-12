Popular Nigerian blogger Linda Ikeji has shared her excitement on I stage after she joined single ladies when they were asked to step out to catch the banquet at her sisters wedding ceremony, which she revealed she caught, before later confessing that her sister gave it to her.

She revealed recently that she has not given up on marriage and she still has hopes on becoming a housewife some day. Now she has moved another step closer to getting her hopes fulfilled after her sister gave the bouquet to her personally. Linda was so excited to become the next bride of the Ikeji family.

She posted the video on her Instagram page with the caption;