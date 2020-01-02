Popular rapper/singer, Skales has revealed what Wizkid told him about Mavin rising star, Rema.
Skales spoke on Rema’s Influence in music and making a lasting impression, and further revealed that Wizkid believes the Mavin Singer is a star and was going to last in the industry.
On his Twitter page, he wrote: “I remember me telling Wizkid that I hope Rema is going last and told me he’s had some of his stuff and the boy is a star.
“Rema win win win I’m a fan !! Edo boys for life.”
